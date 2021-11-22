Hamilton ready to roll on vaccinations for kids 5-11
By the end of this week, there will be nearly 3 Million doses of the Pfizer child-sized COVID vaccine—enough for every child aged 5-11 in the country. This from Procurement Minister Filomena Tassi who was on hand at Hamilton airport last night when the first shipment arrived. Here in Ontario, children aged five to 11 will be eligible to book their appointment to receive the vaccine beginning tomorrow Tuesday, November 23, 2021. That works out to approximately one million children in Ontario.. Here in Hamilton parents can book vaccines online by visiting https://www.hamilton.ca/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccination
To be eligible to book an appointment online, children must be turning five years old by the end of 2021 (born in 2016).
COVID-19 fixed-site vaccine clinics available for children ages 5 to 11 years old
Booked appointments only
Mountain Vaccine Clinic – LimeRidge Mall
999 Upper Wentworth St., Hamilton, L9A 4X5
Centre on Barton
1211 Barton St E, Hamilton, ON L8H 2V4
David Braley Health Sciences Centre
100 Main St. W, Hamilton, L8P 1H6
COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinics available ONLY for children ages 5 to 11 years old
Booked appointments only
Bennetto Recreation Centre
450 Hughson St N, Hamilton, L8L 4N5
November 25, December 2 & 9, 2021
10am to 12pm & 1 to 3pm
Bernie Morelli Recreation Centre
876 Cannon St E, Hamilton, L8L 0C6
November 26 & December 3, 2021
10am to 12pm & 1 to 3pm
Stoney Creek Recreation Centre
45 King St W, Stoney Creek, L8G 1H7
November 27, December 4 & 11, 2021
10am to 12pm & 1 to 3pm
Mountain Public Health Clinic
891 Upper James St, Hamilton, L8E 2X3
November 28, December 5 & 12, 2021
10am to 12pm & 1 to 3pm
Hamilton Public Library – Waterdown
163 Dundas St E, Waterdown, L8N 2S7
November 29 & December 6, 2021
10am to 12pm & 1 to 3pm
Norman Pinky Lewis Recreation Centre
192 Wentworth St N, Hamilton, L8L 5V7
November 30, December 7 & 10, 2021
10am to 12pm & 1 to 3pm
Huntington Park Recreation Centre
87 Brentwood Dr, Hamilton, L8T 3W4
December 1 & 8, 2021
10am to 12pm & 1 to 3pm