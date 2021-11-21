St. Catharines roofing fire proves fatal

Saturday afternoon Niagara emergency services personnel responded to a report of a fire at the Ma Chinese Cuisine Restaurant located at 123 Geneva Street in St. Catharines.

Officers from the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) along with the St. Catharines Fire Service and Niagara Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene. On arrival personnel were directed to two males in critical condition. The males were both treated at the scene and transported by paramedics to a local hospital, where one of the males died.

The restaurant was evacuated of customers and employees as it was open at the time of the fire.

There were no other injuries.

The fatality was a 46 year old Scarborough man. He and a 32 year old man from Markham were both employees of a roofing company working at the restaurant at the time of the fire.

The estimated damage caused by the fire has not been determined.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and it remains under investigation by NRPS 1 District detectives, the St. Catharines Fire Service, the Ontario Fire Marshall and the Ministry of Labour.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is being asked to call 905-688-4111, extension 1024233.