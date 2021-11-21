Ontario reporting 741 new COVID cases, three deaths

The province is reporting 741 new cases of COVID-19—the fourth straight day where the case count has been above 700.55 percent, or 410 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 331 are in fully vaccinated individuals. The new case count reflects the continuing trend towards younger people making up the new case count. 87 percent of today’s new cases are under 60 years of age, and 61 percent are under 40. 183 od the cases are in school aged children who have until now, not been eligible for vaccination. There were three deaths reported.

Just over 11,000 vaccinations have been administered for a total of 22,802,867 vaccine doses. Nearly 89.0% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 85.9% have two doses.

Provincial figures show Hamilton with 21 new cases and Halton with 28.