HAPPY HOLIDAYS KICKED OFF IN BURLINGTON

Santa visited Burlington’s Aldershot community on Saturday.

The jolly old man arrived on Plains Road during a perfect weather day and was greeted by a large crowd of children and parents. The visit was hosted by the Aldershot Village Business Improvement Area (BIA).

It’s an annual celebration of the holiday season while supporting Aldershot merchants and driving home the idea that Plains Road is a people place.

Saturday’s event was ultimately highlighted by the lighting of the Christmas Tree at the Downsview Plaza. Earlier the event included a Cram-the-Cruiser food drive with the Halton Regional Police, the St. Matthew’s Church Bell Choir, jugglers, local crafters and a vocalist.







It was one of the most successful Tree Lighting events in the history of the Aldershot B.I.A.

By Rick Craven