The world thinks Canada did a good job in managing COVID: IPSOS

Nearly two years into the pandemic, global citizens are divided on whether the COVID-19 outbreak has been contained, but signal increasing optimism the world is turning the corner on the pandemic, according to new Ipsos polling conducted on behalf of the Halifax International Security Forum. Across 28 countries surveyed, an average of 45% say that the COVID-19 outbreak has been contained and will soon be over, up 12 percentage points since last year. New Zealand (73%), Canada (73%), Germany (71%) and Sweden (70%) are the countries most widely viewed as having shown good leadership in handling the pandemic. Average support for closing domestic borders to control the virus stands at 56%, down 12 points since last year. This suggests global citizens on average are feeling less threatened today by the pandemic compared to the same time last year and are gradually coming around to the need for more open borders.

The finding come in a survey of more than 22,000 adults conducted on Ipsos’ Global Advisor online platform between September 24 and October 8, 2021. Almost half feel the COVID-19 outbreak is contained and will soon be over More than a year and half after the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global pandemic, the public is sharply divided as to whether it is under control. A global country average of 45% indicates that the virus has been contained and the pandemic will soon be over.

This is up 12 points from last year when 33% said the same. Citizens of Saudi Arabia (79%), India (77%), and Malaysia (69%), are the most likely to view the outbreak as being contained, while those of Canada (28%), Japan (28%), Australia (29%), and the U.S. (30%) are the least likely.

New Zealand and Canada remain the two countries most widely viewed as showing good leadership in dealing with the pandemic – both by global country averages of 73%. They are followed closely by Germany (71%) and Sweden (70%). These four countries had the same rankings in last year’s study, despite having followed different approaches in managing the pandemic.