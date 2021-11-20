Ontario COVID count exceeds 700 for third straight day

Ontario is reporting 728 new COVID cases—the third straight day where the case count had been above 700. There were five deaths reported. The age of the new cases continues to trend towards younger cohorts. 79 percent of the new cases are under 60 years of age and 54 percent are under 40 years of age. There were over 31,000 tests conducted for a positivity rate of 2.3 percent.

There were over 15,000 vaccinations administered Friday for a total of 22,791,463 vaccine doses. 88.9% of Ontarians 12- plus have one dose and nearly 85.9% have two doses.

Provincial data shows Hamilton with 19 new cases and Halton with eight.