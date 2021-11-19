Robber hits four convenience stores in two days

Hamilton Police are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying an armed robber responsible for four commercial robberies within the downtown core.

On Thursday, November 11, 2021 shortly before 4:30 a.m., the suspect walked into the Hasty Market located at 225 John Street South and demanded cash while brandishing a weapon.

The suspect scooped up the cash and fled on foot westbound on Young Street.

Later that day shortly after 10:00 p.m., the suspect did the same thing at the Big Bee Convenience Store located at 155 Hunter Street West, stating that he had a gun and demanding cash.

The suspect fled on foot southbound on Caroline Street.

No gun was seen.

The next evening on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 6:20 p.m., the suspect was back again at the Big Bee Convenience Store. This time he demanded cash, but was unsuccessful and then fled on foot southbound on Caroline Street once again.

Within minutes of leaving Big Bee convenience the suspect attended Durand Milk located at 12 Robinson Street, demanded cash, a brief struggle ensued and the suspect was able to obtain an unknown amount of cash. The suspect fled on foot westbound on Robinson Street.

The suspect, whose image was captured on surveillance cameras is described as: Male, white. 25-35 years-of-age, 5’9 to 5’11 in height, medium build, shaved head with numerous tattoos on both his hands.

Detectives are appealing to area residents and businesses to review their security cameras for these dates and times and to contact police.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or have information regarding these robberies are asked to contact Detective Constable Patrick Cole at 905-546-8936 or Detective Sergeant Andrea Torrie at 905-546-2991.

To provide information anonymously please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com