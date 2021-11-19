Nearly 800 new COVID cases reported, as more younger people affected

The province is reporting 793 new cases of COVID19- the highest single-day count since mid September. 59 percent, or 470 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 323 are in fully vaccinated individuals. With over 30,000 tests conducted the positivity rate is 2.6 percent. Unlike last year’s waves of outbreak, this year the new cases are predominantly in younger age cohorts. 80 percent of the new cases are in people under the age of 60 and 30 percent are in ages 19 and under.

Despite the spike in case count, hospitalizations are relatively stable. 269 people are hospitalized with COVID19 a slight drop from the previous day’s 278 cases. Three-quarters are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 64 are fully vaccinated.

128 people are in ICU due to COVID19-one less than the previous day. Nine out of ten are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 12 are fully vaccinated.

There were four deaths recorded.

Nearly 14,000 vaccinations were administered for a total to date of 22,776,096 vaccine doses. Nearly 88.9% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 85.8% have two doses.

Hamilton and Halton both show increases in COVID case counts with Hamilton Public Health reporting 29 new cases and Halton 25. However, the increase in cases is not reflected in hospitalization rates. Hamilton Hospitals added one case to 22 and the Halton hospital count dropped by one to seven. Hamilton’s outbreak count dropped by one to eight. There were no new deaths reported in Hamilton or Halton. One reason the hospital numbers have not risen in line with new cases is that the virus is affecting more younger residents. Almost 60 percent of the COVID cases reported in the last ten days in Hamilton are in people under 40 years of age. Less than 10 percent are in individuals over 70.