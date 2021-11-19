Hamilton reports 35 new COVID cases

Hamilton is reporting 35 new COVID cases-the highest single-day count in over a month, There were also two new deaths reported. Despite the spike in new cases, hospitalizations actually dropped by four to 18. The number of outbreaks in Hamilton is 10. Over the past ten days 60 percent of the new cases were in people under 40. Halton reported 14 new cases, and six hospitalizations. There were no deaths reported in either local health unit.

The province is reporting 793 new cases of COVID19.59 percent, or 470 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 323 are in fully vaccinated individuals. With over 30,000 tests conducted the positivity rate is 2.6 percent. Unlike last year’s waves of outbreak, this year the new cases are predominantly in younger age cohorts. 80 percent of the new cases are in people under the age of 60 and 30 percent are in ages 19 and under.

Despite the spike in case count, hospitalizations are relatively stable. 269 people are hospitalized with COVID19 a slight drop from the previous day’s 278 cases. Three-quarters are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 64 are fully vaccinated.

128 people are in ICU due to COVID19-one less than the previous day. Nine out of ten are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 12 are fully vaccinated.

There were four deaths recorded.

Nearly 14,000 vaccinations were administered for a total to date of 22,776,096 vaccine doses. Nearly 88.9% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 85.8% have two doses.