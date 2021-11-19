Hamilton getting ready for 5-11 age vaccinations

With word Friday that Health Canada authorized the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years old. Hamilton Public Health Services is prepared to vaccinate the 42,000 local children eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine once delivered by the Provincial government. Information regarding booking and vaccine clinic locations will become available following announcements and direction from the provincial government.

Earlier the province said “we are working with the federal government to confirm and finalize details on the specific timing of shipments, and we stand ready to begin distributing and administering doses as soon as they arrive.

The first shipment is expected to arrive in Canada on Sunday, according to Procurement Minister Filomena Tassi. All 2.9 million doses arrive by the end of next week.

Family-friendly clinics

Hamilton’s vaccine strategy is to ensure all children 5 to 11 years of age who want a vaccine, can do so in a location that can meet their needs. Hamilton Public Health says children can receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Hamilton including fixed-site clinics, mobile pop-up vaccine clinics, pharmacy clinics, family and youth-friendly clinics, and community-based and led mobile vaccination clinics for specific populations.

Information and frequently asked questions regarding child COVID-19 vaccination can be found at www.hamilton.ca/childvaccine. Additional resources will be added as they become available.

Public Health Services recommends that everyone receive a vaccine when eligible to do so. We need to work together to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community, to reserve healthcare and hospital capacity and to protect vulnerable populations.