A St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton Women’s Health Concerns Clinic event

The Women’s Health Concerns Clinic at St Joe’s staging a virtual forum to allow women to interact with healthcare professionals, researchers, and mothers with their experience with childbirth and mental health during the pandemic.

A virtual event, the Opening Up – Empowering Maternal Mental Health Forum will involve experts and women with lived experience of delivering babies during the Covid-19 pandemic. The focus will be about childbirth and mental health through the pandemic, as well as the positive changes that have happened/are happening in mental health/wellness treatment and support.

Mothers with experience of delivering during the pandemic will share meaningful insights and lessons. The Forum will be hosted by Julie Cole, entrepreneur, mother and co-founder of Mabel’s Labels; and Dr. Benicio Frey, Medical Director, Women’s Health Concerns Clinic. Presenters from all areas of maternal and hormonal mental health realm will be offering insights. Specialists will include Dr. Cindy-Lee Dennis, Women’s Health Research Chair, St. Michael’s Hospital; Dr. Tejal Patel, medical director, Maternity Centre of Hamilton and associate professor, Department of Family Medicine, McMaster University; Dr. Alison Shea, menopause and reproductive mental health specialist, St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton; and Dr. Sheryl Green, psychologist, Women’s Health Concerns Clinic.

“The scope of the Opening Up Forum is really needed right now,” says Dr. Frey. “The impact of the pandemic has been a challenge for many families. This session is part of an ongoing effort to connect and support the mothers, the babies and their extended families.” Brydie Huffman, former patient and member of the WHCC Community Action Committee, says, “I’m thrilled to see the Forum come to life in Hamilton. The WHCC at

The Opening Up Forum, a Women’s Health Concerns Clinic Event, is a half-day, virtual event on December 6, 2021 from 8:30 am to 12 pm. Visit www.stjoesfoundation.ca/OpeningUp to register. Registration is $10 and all proceeds will be donated back to the care provided by the Women’s Health Concerns Clinic via the St. Joseph’s Healthcare Foundation. To ensure the registration fee is not a barrier to attend, there is a free admission link available by emailing OpeningUpForumSJWHCC@gmail.com

The Women’s Health Concerns Clinic at St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton specializes in perinatal, post-partum and hormonal mental health challenges, supporting women and their families.