Mark your calendars – Holiday Handbags is only weeks away!

After a year and a half of lockdowns, finally a chance to glam up! St. Joseph’s Villa Foundation is adding a new event to its fundraising repertoire with the inaugural Holiday Handbags, hosted at Liuna Station on December 1st, 2021.

The inaugural event will be an evening to remember, with a delicious sit-down dinner, silent and live auctions, exciting activities and so much more in the beautiful Grand Central Ballroom at Liuna Station. The auctions feature premium items, including handbag brands like Louis Vuitton, Prada, Gucci, Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Tory Burch, Matt & Nat and many more, and various experience packages. The live auction will be hosted by the beloved “philanthrotainer,” Layne the Auctionista.

“We are so excited to add a new event to St. Joseph’s Villa Foundation lineup,” says Enza Mancinelli, Committee Chair, Holiday Handbags. “It’s events like these that make the compassionate care that St. Joseph’s Villa provides possible.”

Holiday Handbags is a reimagining of a popular fundraising event that many Canadian hospices have executed for years, “Handbags for Hospice.” While these events typically fundraise solely for hospice, proceeds from Holiday Handbags will support the vital needs of The St. Joseph’s Campus of Care, consisting of St. Joseph’s Villa long-term care, Margaret’s Place Hospice and community outreach programs and services.





“The pandemic has created a number of obstacles for a foundation like ours ­– the inability to host in-person events being one of them,” says Don Davidson, President & CEO, St. Joseph’s Villa Foundation. “Fundraising events are vitally important for our foundation to support the needs of our campus. We’re extremely excited to bring events back with the inaugural Holiday Handbags, and we look forward to a memorable evening.”

There are two ticket options for the event: in-person and online. To attend the in-person event, you will need to provide proof of your full vaccination status. If you are not fully vaccinated or are not comfortable attending an in-person event just yet, the online ticket option allows you to watch the live stream and participate in an online silent auction from the comfort of your own home.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at www.HolidayHandbags.com