Hamilton police arrest two in weekend mountain homicide

Hamilton Police made quick work of solving a brazen shooting on Hamilton Mountain on the weekend that claimed the life of 25-year-old Ali Ghorbani from Hamilton. Police have arrested and charged two males in connection with the City’s most recent homicide. The shooting took place in the early hours of Sunday morning at the Raoabe Restaurant on Upper Ottawa Street. Upon arrival, police found the victim suppering from multiple gunshot wounds. The restaurant was packed with patrons at the time of the attack.

Investigators worked tirelessly during this investigation and on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 the Hamilton Police Major Crime Unit arrested two Hamilton men for First Degree Murder. One male was arrested in the City of Vaughan while the other male was arrested in the City of Niagara Falls.

Charged are Karzan KAKAMAD, 26 years-of-age from Hamilton, and Jagar HASAN 27 years-of-age from Hamilton. Both are charged with first degree murder.

Police continue to investigate and encourage anyone with information to contact Detective Dave Brewster at 905-546-4067.