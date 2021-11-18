COVID cases rise, but not among senior population

Hamilton and Halton both show increases in COVID case counts with Hamilton Public Health reporting 29 new cases and Halton 25. However, the increase in cases is not reflected in hospitalization rates. Hamilton Hospitals added one case to 22 and the Halton hospital count dropped by one to seven. Hamilton’s outbreak count dropped by one to eight. There were no new deaths reported in Hamilton or Halton. One reason the hospital numbers have not risen in line with new cases is that the virus id affecting more younger residents. Almost 60 percent of the COVID cases reported in the last ten days in Hamilton are in people under 40 years of age. Less than 10 percent are in individuals over 70.

The province is reporting 711 new cases of COVID19—the highest single day reporting since September 24th. About 56 percent, or 397 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 314 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

278 people are hospitalized with #COVID19. Three quarters, or 206 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 72 are fully vaccinated.

129 people are in ICU due to #COVID19. 87 percent are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 17 are fully vaccinated.

13,862 vaccinations were administered for a total of 22,762,199 vaccine doses. 88.8% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 85.7% have two doses.