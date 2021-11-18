Burlington Santa coming to a neighbourhood near you

Back by popular demand, Santa’s Holiday Magic Trail will be happening Dec. 4 and 5 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Similar to last year, Santa will be driving a route throughout Burlington neighbourhoods on an antique firetruck to wave at all the children who line the streets.

New this year a small procession of floats followed by Santa will be visiting Burlington neighbourhoods to spread holiday cheer to residents.

If bad weather occurs on those dates, Dec. 12 will be used for a weather make-up day.

Schedule and Routes

Four unique routes have been developed to ensure Santa visits all the Burlington community. Two routes, one in the morning and one in the afternoon, will be covered per day. An interactive map of the trail routes can be found at burlington.ca/parade. https://www.burlington.ca/en/live-and-play/Santa-Claus-Parade.asp To find out when Santa will be closest to your house, click on the magnifying glass in the upper right corner of the map to enter your address and zoom to your neighbourhood. You can then click on the coloured trail to view the date.

Dec. 4, morning route, starting at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: south-east Burlington

Dec. 4, afternoon route, starting at 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.: north-east Burlington

Dec. 5, morning route starting at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: north-west Burlington

Dec. 5, afternoon route, starting at 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.: south-west Burlington

Santa is unable to stop and chat or accept any letters, glasses of milk or bags of delicious cookies.

Please stay a safe distance away and do not approach the police cars or fire truck.