Province wants to see 400,000 electric vehicles built in Ontario by end of decade

Premier Doug Ford and Industry Minister Vic Fideli used the Linemar auto parts manufacturing complex in Guelph to talk about what they are calling phase two of its plans for the auto sector—namely electric vehicle manufacturing.

Driving Prosperity Phase 2 calls for the building of 400,000 electric and hybrid vehicles by 2030. The province will partner with the auto sector to achieve four goals:

attract a new battery assembly plant and increase exports of Ontario-made auto parts and innovations

Establish and support an electric battery supply chain ecosystem that connects Northern Ontario’s mineral wealth with the manufacturing strength of Southern Ontario

Innovate in every stage of development from creation, to design, to adoption of new products and services

Invest in Ontario’s auto workers by equipping them with the skills they need

The pace of transition to electric vehicles is increasing. Recent announcements show automakers are investing around $4 billion in transformative electric vehicle investments at their Ontario assembly plants, including: Ford with $1.8 billion to produce battery EVs and five new EV models at its Oakville assembly complex; Stellantis (Chrysler) with $1.5 billion to upgrade its assembly plant in Windsor to build new electrified vehicles; and GM investing $1 billion in its plant in Ingersoll to produce their BrightDrop EV delivery van, the first all-electric vehicle produced by a mainstream automaker in Canada.

Industry Minister Fideli explained that Ontario’s approach to the EV sector is to support industry rather than offering consumer rebates of electric car purchases.