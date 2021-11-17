Province reporting 512 new COVID cases, 12 deaths

The province is reporting 512 new cases of COVID19. Roughly 60 percent, or 310 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 202 are in fully vaccinated individuals. There were 12 deaths recorded, including one death in a person under the age of 20.

128 of the cases were found in schools. Of the infections found in schools, 110 were recorded in students, 16 were in staff and two were in unidentified individuals.

There are 558 schools with at least one confirmed case and two facilities are currently closed as a result.

274 people are hospitalized with COVID19. Three=quarters, or 206 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 68 are fully vaccinated.

133 people are in ICU due to #COVID19. 86 percent are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 19 are fully vaccinated.

22,748,337 vaccine doses have been administered. 88.8% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and nearly 85.7% have two doses.

Hamilton Public Health is reporting an outbreak at Highland Packers where 14 individuals have tested positive. Five of Hamilton’s nine outbreaks are in schools involving a total of 13 students. There were 13 new COVID cases in Hamilton and hospitalizations stand at 26. Halton has 12 cases and eight hospitalizations. No new deaths were reported in either health unit.