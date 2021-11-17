L3Harris officially opens state-of-the-art facility in Waterdown

Hamilton’s position as an advanced manufacturing and research centre was bolstered this month with the official opening of L3Harris Technologies’ new $138 million (CDN) state-of-the-art facility in Waterdown, to address the growing demand for its WESCAM MX-Series electro-optical and infrared imaging technologies.

The new 330,000-square-foot facility will house research and development, engineering, assembly, service and office space. Currently 1,250 employees work either remotely or out of this new facility. By the end of 2025, L3Harris anticipates more than 1,500 employees will report into this location.

The purpose-built facility has been designed to maximize efficiency and sustainability – increasing overall manufacturing over its previous capacity by 80%.

Sean Stackley, President Integrated Mission Systems, L3 Harris

“This larger and leaner factory enables us to optimize production flow, enhancing L3Harris’ ability to meet our customers’ needs quicker, while increasing capacity for larger program execution and future growth,” said Sean Stackley, President, Integrated Mission Systems, L3Harris. L3Harris’ WESCAM MX systems are being deployed over 80 countries. Operating across air, land and maritime domains, these intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and targeting camera systems support more than 200 different platforms.

L3Harris has provided products and services in Canada for more than six decades. Its technologies support complex missions in defence, public safety, commercial aviation, law enforcement and environmental/remote sensing.

L3Harris combined three separate facilities in a 330,000 square foot complex – housing research and development, engineering, assembly, service and office – into one in its Waterdown facility. It represents one of the largest corporate investments in Hamilton in over a generation.

L3Harris and its predecessor companies-most notably WESCAM, have a longstanding history in Hamilton, and the new facility will allow L3Harris to continue to be a part of the region’s economic renaissance. Over 300 local businesses in the vicinity will benefit from the presence of the new facility Canadian Forces Drone equipped with L3Harris technology

L3Harris Technologies is an global aerospace and defense technology innovation company providing advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.

The name WESCAM is renowned in the region. Many are curious where it went. In 2019, L3 Communications (WESCAM’s parent company) and Harris Company merged becoming L3Harris Technologies