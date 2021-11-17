Horned Capital Hill rioter gets 41 months in prison

The man with the horns that was seen worldwide in the January 6th US capital riots will be in jail until 2026. A federal judge has sentenced the U.S. Capitol rioter nicknamed “QAnon Shaman” for his horned headdress, to 41 months in prison for his role in the deadly Jan. 6 attack by former president Donald Trump’s followers.

Jacob Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, pleaded guilty in September to obstructing an official proceeding when he and thousands of others stormed the building in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s election.

Chansley has been in Jail since January. While there, doctors diagnosed Chansley with transient schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety.

“The hardest part of this is that I know I am to blame,” Chansley, who once served in the US Navy, said in a lengthy statement before he was sentenced, describing a difficult childhood and saying he had taken responsibility for his behaviour.

During the 2021 United States Capitol attack on January 6, Angeli entered the United States Senate floor in the Capitol, wearing his “shamanic” attire, including a horned fur headdress, and war paint in red, white, and blue, as well as carrying a six-foot-high (1.8 m) spear, with an American flag tied below the blade. He was also photographed standing on the raised platform in front of Vice President Mike Pence’s chair, gaining him significant media attention. He later said police had initially blocked the crowd from entry, but had then specifically allowed them entry, at which point he entered. However, on March 16, 2021, the U.S. District Court in Washington D.C. released previously unseen video footage of Angeli entering the Capitol building after windows were smashed.

Court transcripts reveal Angeli told the FBI that he had traveled to the Capitol “as a part of a group effort, with other ‘patriots’ from Arizona, at the request of the President that all ‘patriots’ come to DC on January 6, 2021”. Prior the Capitol being invaded, Angeli called out for the demonstrators to pause and join him in prayer saying, “Thank you for allowing the United States to be reborn. We love you and we thank you. In Christ’s holy name, we pray.”After the riot, Angeli told reporters, “The fact that we had a bunch of our traitors in office hunker down, put on their gas masks and retreat into their underground bunker, I consider that a win.”