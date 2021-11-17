Hamilton teen hacker charged in $46 Million Dollar Cryptocurrency Theft

An underage Hamilton teen has been charged in what is being described as the biggest cryptocurrency theft against an individual. In March of 2020, Hamilton Police entered into a joint investigation with the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the United States Secret Service Electronic Crimes Task Force. The investigation focused on the theft of cryptocurrency from a victim located in the United States.

The victim had been targeted by what is described as a SIM swap attack, a method of hijacking valuable accounts by manipulating cellular network employees to duplicate phone numbers so threat actors can intercept two-factor authorization requests.

As a result of the SIM swap attack, approximately $46 million CAD worth of cryptocurrency was stolen from the victim. This is currently the biggest cryptocurrency theft reported from one person.

The joint investigation revealed that some of the stolen cryptocurrency was used to purchase an online username that was considered to be rare in the gaming community. This transaction led investigators to uncover the account holder of the rare username.

A Hamilton youth was arrested for theft over $5,000.00 and possession of property or proceeds of property obtained by crime. This matter is before the courts.

Hamilton Police made multiple cryptocurrency seizures valued today in excess of $7 million CAD.

Anyone with any information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime u are asked to contact Detective Constable Kenneth Kirkpatrick by calling 905-546-4793.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com