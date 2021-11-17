Hamilton posts 22 new COVID cases

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 22 new COVID cases, the highest single day count since November 2, but the seven-day average is 14 cases. Hospitalizations have declined to 21 from 26 on Tuesday. There has been no change in outbreaks with seven currently underway. There were 12 new COVID cases in Halton, with eight hospitalizations. There were no new deaths reported in either local health unit.

The province is reporting 512 new cases of COVID19. Roughly 60 percent, or 310 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 202 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

274 people are hospitalized with COVID19. Three=quarters, or 206 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 68 are fully vaccinated.

133 people are in ICU due to #COVID19. 86 percent are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 19 are fully vaccinated.

22,748,337 vaccine doses have been administered. 88.8% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and nearly 85.7% have two doses.