Provincial COVID case count drops below 500

The province is reporting 481 new cases of COVID19. 292 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 189 are in fully vaccinated individuals. There was one death reported.

301 people are hospitalized with COVID19. Three quarters, or 228 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 73 are fully vaccinated.

86 percent of the 139 people in ICU due to COVID19 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 19 are fully vaccinated.

Just over 13,000 vaccinations were administered for a total of 22,733,297 vaccine doses. Nearly 88.8% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 85.6% have two doses.

Hamilton Public Health is reporting an outbreak at Highland Packers where 14 individuals have tested positive. Five of Hamilton’s nine outbreaks are in schools involving a total of 13 students. There were 13 new COVID cases in Hamilton and hospitalizations stand at 26. Halton has 12 cases and eight hospitalizations. No new deaths were reported in either health unit.