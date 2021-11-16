Ford holding out for better childcare deal. Tells mayors to fall in line

Premier Doug Ford pushed back against the pressure being put on him to join other provinces in signing a childcare deal with the federal government. Yesterday the Alberta government signed a deal that would see the province receive $3.8 for a province with a population of 4.3 Million, while Ontario with a population approaching 15 Million was being offered $10.2 Billion—a shortfall on a population basis of over $2 Billion.

Ford also took a swipe at some Ontario mayors who had been musing about cutting their own deals with Ottawa, by passing the Ontario government.

Yesterday Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the money being offered by Ottawa would not be sufficient to lower Ontario’s childcare rates to $10 a day as it had claimed. Ontario is also concerned that the province is not getting credit for the $3.2 Billion it spends on all-day kindergarten—something other provinces do not offer. Today the Premier also expressed concern about what happens to the plan after the five years that it is scheduled to cover are up.