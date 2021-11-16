Couple faces murder charges in Hamilton death

Three weeks after a man was found dead in a King Street East apartment, two people have been changed with his murder.

Hamilton Police have charged two individuals in the death of a 47-year-old male from an incident in October.

On Wednesday, October 27, 2021, Hamilton Police and Hamilton Paramedic Service responded to 2130 King St E for an unresponsive male. Upon arrival, Hamilton Paramedic Service found 47-year-old Jacob Ardagna inside an apartment. Hamilton Paramedics conducted life saving measures but were unable to revive him and he was pronounced deceased.

Hamilton Police found the male had several visible injuries to his body and there were signs of a disturbance inside the apartment. The Major Crime Unit was called in to assist with the investigation.

As a result, it was recently confirmed that the victim died from an injury and the death deemed a homicide.

On Saturday, November 13, 2021, Hamilton Police arrested two individuals for second degree murder.

Ryan Cannon, 27-years-of-age, from Hamilton

Second Degree Murder

Victoria Rolfe, 25-years-of-age, from Hamilton

Second Degree Murder

Anyone with information that could assist police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Detective Daryl Reid at 905-546-3825.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.