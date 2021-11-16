4th Annual Women in Industry Luncheon fights workplace barriers

The West End Home Builders’ Association’s (WE HBA) Women in Industry Committee recently held its 4th Annual Women in Industry Luncheon.

The event’s Guest Speakers, The Honourable Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges & Universities and YWCA Hamilton CEO Denise Christopherson, were the keynote speakers.. “It’s up to all of us to create better conditions that allow women to succeed and thrive in the workforce and to make the workforce more inclusive for everyone by removing barriers to opportunity and success,” said Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities. “I’m encouraged through events like these that continue the conversation and inspire dialogue.” Denise Christopherson announced the opening of the brand-new Putman Family YWCA in Ottawa St, which is Hamilton’s first affordable housing residence for women and their children.

The annual Women in Industry Awards are presented during the event and honour and recognize women in the industry who are role models, inspire others and have made outstanding and lasting contributions to the Community, Association, or Industry. Bernice Flegg, WE HBA Past President and the first female President of the West End Home Builders’ Association, was the 2021 Recipient of the Women in Industry Award. Bernice Flegg (L) receives 2021 Women in Industry award







Pictured (L-R)

Terri Johns – President at T. Johns Consulting and WE HBA 1st Vice President

Denise Christopherson, CEO at YWCA Hamilton

Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges & Universities

Bianca Bruzzese, Partner at BDO and WE HBA President

The Women in Industry Luncheon, which honours women in the Construction, Trades and STEM industries, is a platform where women can connect, collaborate, and create and transfer knowledge. Noting that women currently represent less than 4% of the workforce in the Construction and Skilled Trades Industries, Mike Collins-Williams, CEO, West End Home Builders’ Association said, “more women in our industry will bring positive change that will foster stronger communities across the province and the country.”