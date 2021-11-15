Provincial COVID count and positivity rate drops

The province is reporting 552 new cases of COVID-19. 340 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 212 are in fully vaccinated individuals. Of the 552 new cases, 477 are in people under 60 years of age and 328 are in persons under 40. There were three deaths reported. With more than 21,000 tests administered the positivity rate is 2.2 percent.

Only 7,251 vaccinations were administered bringing the total to 22,720,151 vaccine doses. 88.7% of Ontarians 12 plus have one dose and 85.5% have two doses.

Provincial reporting shows Hamilton with 12 cases and Halton with 15. There were no deaths reported in either health unit.