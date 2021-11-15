Burlington residents invited to apply for citizen committees

There are a number of vacancies on Burlington’s citizen committees that provide advice to council. The City of Burlington is looking for community members to volunteer on a city committee or board and play a key role in providing advice and feedback to City Council and staff on a variety of city issues.

The vacancies are available to residents over 18 years of age, representing the diverse backgrounds of the community. Participating on a city committee provides a unique opportunity for members to:

Lend their voice and expertise to help shape decisions and services that impact our community

Expand one’s network and meet new people

Gain a broader understanding of how municipal government works.

Applications are now being accepted until Friday November 26, 2021.

The City of Burlington has more than 18 boards and committees that play a key role in providing advice and feedback to City Council and staff on a variety of issues, including heritage, accessibility, diversity and the environment.

More more information or to apply click here.