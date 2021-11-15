The Bay Observer
Now Reading
Burlington residents invited to apply for citizen committees
The Bay Observer
The Bay Observer

Burlington residents invited to apply for citizen committees

by
November 15, 2021

There are a number of vacancies on Burlington’s citizen committees that provide advice to council. The City of Burlington is looking for community members to volunteer on a city committee or board and play a key role in providing advice and feedback to City Council and staff on a variety of city issues.

The vacancies are available to residents over 18 years of age, representing the diverse backgrounds of the community. Participating on a city committee provides a unique opportunity for members  to:

Lend their voice and expertise to help shape decisions and services that impact our community

Expand one’s network and meet new people

Gain a broader understanding of how municipal government works.

Applications are now being accepted until Friday November 26, 2021.

The City of Burlington has more than 18 boards and committees that play a key role in providing advice and feedback to City Council and staff on a variety of issues, including heritage, accessibility, diversity and the environment.  

More more information or to apply click here.

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top