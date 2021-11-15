Back to full capacity, BPAC announces new lineup of shows

With the latest lifting on COVID capacity limits Burlington Performing Arts Centre will be back to full capacity for events BPAC has released a list of additional shows for its 21/22 Season lineup.

New shows include:

THE JIM CUDDY BAND

Regular: $89.50 (All-in)

Sat Nov 27, 2021 at 8pm

Member: $84.50 (All-in)

Jim Cuddy has written many of the songs that have become indelible in the soundtrack of Canadian lives. With the release of his fifth solo album, Countrywide Soul, he continues to contribute to that extraordinary songbook and on this record, Jim continues to find new ways to balance personal reflection and plainspoken storytelling, remaining both intimate and accessible.

CHANTAL KREVIAZUK

Christmas is a Way of Life, My Dear

Sun Dec 5, 2021 at 7pm

Regular: $69.50 (All-in)

Member: $64.50 (All-in)

Chantal Kreviazuk – one of Canada’s most recognizable voices – released of her first Christmas album, the 10-track “Christmas Is A Way Of Life, My Dear,” in November 2019. The title track as well as a jubilant cover of the classic “Walking In A Winter Wonderland.” The album features five brand new original songs, plus Chantal’s spin on classics such as “Silent Night,” “Blue Christmas” (a duet with husband Raine Maida, AKA MOON VS SUN) and “Wonderful Christmas Time” (featuring the debut of son Sal Maida).

DLUX Puppets: ALICE IN WONDERLAND and PETER PAN

Mon Dec 27, 2021 at 4pm & 7pm

Tue Dec 28, 2021 at 1pm & 4pm

Regular: $35 (All-in)

Member: $30 (All-in)

With remarkable puppetry and clever digital scenery (Live Virtual Set™ by Steve Axtell), the classic tale of Alice in Wonderland’s journey through the marvelous world of the the Cheshire Cat, Mad Hatter, Caterpillar, Tweedle Dee, Tweedle Dum and the Queen of Hearts becomes a fun musical adaptation for the whole family. DLUX Puppets: Alice in Wonderland sponsored by Gleeson Investment Group.

PETER PAN

Wed Dec 29, 2021 at 4pm & 7pm

Thu Dec 30, 2021 at 1pm & 4pm

Regular: $35 (All-in)

Member: $30 (All-in)

DLUX Puppets presents a fun new multimedia adaptation of Peter Pan! Using state of the art digitally projected scenery, high-quality life-sized puppetry, actors, and popular songs from the 50s, 60s, 70s, and 80s, DLUX Puppets’ adaptation will teach children the power of their choices and to place attention on what they want to create in their life. DLUX Puppets: Peter Pan sponsored by Gleeson Investment Group.

AIR SUPPLY

Thu Jan 13, 2022 at 8pm

Regular: $145 (All-in)

Member: $140 (All-in)

VIP Regular: $229 (All-in)

VIP Member: $224 (All-in)

VIP Tickets: Call the Box Office at 905-681-6000

Air Supply – it all began in ’75. Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock met on May 12, 1975, on the first day of rehearsals for the Australian production of Jesus Christ Superstar in Sydney. They became instant friends who shared much in common, including their love of The Beatles whom they’d both seen in 1964 in England and Australia respectively.

As per Ontario guidelines, all patrons must show proof of COVID-19 double vaccination to be permitted entry into the facility. We are now allowed 100% capacity in our facilities.

