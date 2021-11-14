The Bay Observer
Ontario reports 666 new COVID cases
November 14, 2021

The province is reporting 666 new cases of COVID-19. 366 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 300 are in fully vaccinated individuals. There were seven deaths reported, three of which were the result of data errors from past reporting. With nearly 25,000 tests administered the positivity rate is 2.7 percent.

There were 13,000 vaccinations administered for a total of 22,699,834 vaccine doses. Nearly 88.7% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 85.4% have two doses.

Provincial figures show Hamilton with 15 new cases and Halton with 11. There were no new deaths reported in either health unit.

