Man gunned down in front of shocked bar patrons

Hamilton Police are investigating the City’s most recent homicide after a shooting at Raoabe Restaurant, Lounge and Bar on Upper Ottawa Street.

Saturday morning, at approximately 2:30 a.m., Hamilton Police were called to Raoabe Restaurant for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found a 26-year-old male inside the establishment with multiple gunshot wounds. Hamilton Paramedics transported the male to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Two male suspects were seen fleeing the bar in dark clothing.

Hamilton Police Major Crime are investigating. There were a large number of patrons inside the bar at the time of the shooting and Hamilton Police encourage anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Anyone with any information that could assist police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Det David Brewster at 905-546-4067.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.