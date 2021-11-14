Barton residents up in arms over safe injection site

The Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board, a social agency and about 200 residents who signed a petition are opposing the establishment of a safe injection site on Barton Street East. The former restaurant at 746 Barton Street East is about 200 meters from St Anne’s Catholic Elementary school. In a letter to the Board of Health Board Chair Patrick Daly wrote, “we only became aware of the potential location of the site as a result of contact from concerned residents/neighbours. Our staff did not receive any invitation to provide feedback with regard to the site nor were we aware of any opportunity to be consulted. Our particular and serious concern however relates to the identified location of the site. As you know, as part of the application process participants are required to identify proximity of a proposed consumption site to parks, schools and child care centres. It as well indicates that applicants are required to provide “evidence of support by local stakeholders, including residents.”

The Luso Support Centre which is three doors down from the proposed site, which offers a large day program for adults with developmental disabilities wrote, “Learning from reports from other cities, Opioid Safe Sites can bring scenarios to the area that are both unsafe and scary for the participants of our program. We are already faced with heavy police presence in the area which frightens them and restricts our ability to go out.”

Resident Walter Furlan warned, “a community petition of about 200 signatures has been compiled, with more to come. This community is fully mobilized and directly engaged on this matter.”

The correspondence is on the agenda for this week’s Board of Health meeting with a recommendation that it be received