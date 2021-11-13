Two Oakville males face sex assault and child porn charges

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has arrested two males in relation to a sexual assault that occurred at a residence in Oakville in September, During the sexual assault, intimate images of the victim were captured and shared through social media. Thursday, officers arrested two Oakville males.

Michel RIAD (19) of Oakville is charged with two counts of sexual assault and gang sexual assault.

Mostafa EZZAT (19) of Oakville has been charged with: sexual assault and gang sexual assault but also child pornography charges.

Michel Riad

Mostafa Ezzat

Both accused have been held in custody pending a bail hearing in Milton.

Halton police say investigation has determined that there are additional victims. Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Child Abuse Sexual Assault (CASA) Unit at 905-465-8970.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Under the Criminal Code, “child pornography” offences involve a victim who is under the age of 18.

Sexual assault is any touching of another person without their consent where the touching is of a sexual nature, or where the sexual integrity of the victim is violated. A sexual assault can range from unwanted touching to sexual assault involving penetration.

There is no statute of limitation when it comes to reporting a sexual assault. This means that no matter how long ago the sexual assault happened, you can still report it to police for investigation.

Victims of violence and/or sexual assault can contact the Halton Regional Police Service Victim Services Unit at 905-825-4777 for support.