Provincial COVID count back above 600

The province is reporting 661 new cases of COVID19-up from 598 the previous day. 388 cases, or 59 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 273 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

263 people are hospitalized with #COVID19. Nearly three-quarters, or 194 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 69 are fully vaccinated.

131 people are in ICU due to COVID19. 118, or 90 percent, are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 13 are fully vaccinated.

Over 18,000 vaccinations were administered for a total of 22,699,834 vaccine doses. Nearly 88.7% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 85.4% have two doses.

Figures released by the province show Hamilton with 12 new COVID cases and an active case count of 109. Halton gad 15 cases. There were no deaths in either health unit.