Opportunities for Mohawk students to learn abroad

With more than $600,000 in funding, Mohawk will be able to provide global learning for dozens of students, including indigenous students

Over the next three years, three cohorts of 15 to 20 students in the Business-General Program, with the support of two professors, will have the opportunity to study for two weeks at the CUOA Business School in Vicenza, Italy, learning about the influence of culture and innovation on business model performance within an intercultural setting. As well, supported by staff and faculty in the Indigenous Initiatives, Education, and Student Services (IIESS) and the General Arts and Sciences program, 16 Indigenous students from across the college will experience traditions, thought and practices from Māori culture with Māori scholars, knowledge-keepers and Elders, will visit sites of cultural and historic significance, and participate and share in gatherings and ceremonies for three weeks in New Zealand in 2023. In advance of these trips, participating students will prepare for these transformative experiences from safety and intercultural development perspectives.

Global Skills Opportunity is a national outbound student mobility program that is expected to enable more than 16,000 Canadian college and undergraduate-level university students from across the country to acquire the global skills employers want and the Canadian economy needs. A key component of the Government of Canada’s International Education Strategy, Global Skills Opportunity is funded by Employment and Social Development Canada and is administered jointly by Colleges and Institutes Canada and Universities Canada. Maori dancers: Sounding the Pūtātara by Government House on The Governor-General of New Zealand.

While open to all Canadian post-secondary students, the national program targets groups for whom international experiences have traditionally been less accessible — specifically Indigenous students, students from low-income backgrounds and those with disabilities. It also aims to diversify destination countries where Canadian students pursue international learning.

Compared to similar countries, fewer Canadian students – only 3% of college students – participate in work or study abroad experiences during their studies. The new program stands to change that. By empowering post-secondary institutions to implement innovative solutions to barriers to participation, Global Skills Opportunity will expand the horizons of Canadian students from coast to coast, and improve Canada’s competitiveness on the world stage.

“This program will provide our students with life-changing, transformative intercultural experiences and skills critical to succeed in the global workplace and our faculty with opportunities to further enhance their intercultural teaching competencies and internationalize the curriculum,” said Anuraj Bajwa, Dean, International & Partnerships, Mohawk College