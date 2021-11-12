Russ Powers will represent Ward Five

Former Dundas Councillor Russ Powers will finish out the rest of the term of Councillor for Ward five flowing a close vote Friday that saw Powers defeat former mayor Larry DiIanni 8-6. The vacancy was created by the election of Char Collins as MP for Hamilton East-Stoney Creek.
Voting for Russ Powers were Maureen Wilson, Nrinder Nann, Esther Pauls, John Paul Danko, Arlene VanderBeek, Brenda Johnson, Brad Clark, Judi Partridge.
Mayor Fred Eisenberger, Maria Pearson, Jason Farr, Sam Merulla, Tom Jackson, LLoyd Ferguson and Maria Pearson voted for Di Ianni.
Powers served more than a dozen years on Hamilton City Council after 18 years on Dundas Town Council. He also served as a federal MP for the old federal riding of Ancaster-Dundas-Flamborough-Westdale from 2004-2006