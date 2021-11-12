It’s never been easier to get a COVID shot at “last mile” COVID vaccination clinics

Hamilton Public Health Services’ Last Mile Strategy is aimed at ensuring neighbourhoods with lower coverage rates have access to information tailored to their needs and vaccine that is accessible at convenient locations and times. They are trying to make it as easy as possible for residents to get those first and second doses.

Individuals 12 years of age or older before the end of 2021 are eligible to receive a first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and can walk-in to any of the below clinics. Appointments are required for third or booster doses.

The clinics listed below represent newly announced clinics, a complete list of vaccination clinics can be found by visiting www.hamilton.ca/GetYourVaccine.

Hamilton Public Library – Waterdown Branch 163 Dundas St E, Waterdown, L8N 2S7 Nov. 15 & 22 – 10 am to 12 pm & 1 to 3 East End Public Health Clinic 247 Centennial Pkwy, Unit 8, Stoney Creek, L8E 2X3 Nov. 15, 19, 22 & 26 – 1 to 4 pm & 5 to 7 pm Nov. 17 & 24 – 10 am to 12 pm & 1 to 3 pm Hamilton Public Library – Red Hill Branch 695 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, L8G 1A1 Nov. 16 & 23 – 10 am to 12 pm & 1 to 3 pm Nov. 18 & 25 – 1 to 4 pm & 5 to 6:30 pm Hamilton Public Library – Central Branch 55 York Blvd, Hamilton, L8N 4E4 Nov. 15 & 22 – 10 am to 12 pm & 1 to 3 pm Bernie Morelli Recreation Centre 876 Cannon St E, Hamilton, L8L 0C6 Nov.16 & 26 – 10 am to 12 pm & 1 to 3 pm Huntington Park Recreation Centre 87 Brentwood Dr, Hamilton, L8T 3W4 Nov. 17 & 24 – 10 am to 12 pm & 1 to 3 pm Bennetto Recreation Centre 450 Hughson St N, Hamilton, L8L 4N5 Nov. 17 & 24 – 1 to 4 pm & 5 to 7 pm Nov. 18 & 25 – 10 am to 12 pm & 1 to 3 pm Hamilton Public Library – Barton Branch 571 Barton St E, Hamilton, L8L 2Z4 Nov. 18 & 25 – 10 am to 12 pm & 1 to 3 pm Hamilton Public Library – Ancaster Branch 300 Wilson St. E, Ancaster, L9G 2B9 Nov. 19 – 10 am to 12 pm & 1 to 3 pm Norman Pinky Lewis Recreation Centre 192 Wentworth St N, Hamilton, L8L 5V7 Nov. 23 – 10 am to 12 pm & 1 to 3 pm Sackville Hill Seniors Recreation Centre 780 Upper Wentworth St. Hamilton, L9A 4V5 Nov 20 & 27 – 10 am to 12 pm & 1 to 3 pm Stoney Creek Recreation Centre 45 King St W, Stoney Creek, L8G 1H7 Nov. 20, 21, 27 &28 – 10 am to 12 pm & 1 to 3 pm Mountain Public Health Clinic 891 Upper James St, Unit 106A, Hamilton, L9C 3A5 Nov. 21 & 28 – 10 am to 12 pm & 1 to 3 pm

The Provincial GO-VAXX bus will ne in town Sunday Provincial GO-VAXX bus mobile vaccine clinics (outdoor) Pfizer brand available Rosedale Arena 100 Greenhill Ave., Hamilton, L8K 6M4 Nov. 14 – 8:30 am to 4:30 pm