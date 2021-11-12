Cases, Hospitalizations ease in Hamilton and province

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 17 new cases. The number of active cases sits at 121, down from 133 a week ago. Hospitalizations are at 24 cases compared to 32 this time last week. The seven-day new case average in Hamilton is 15. Halton Public health reports 12 cases and eight hospitalizations. There were no deaths reported in either health unit

The province is reporting 598 new cases of COVID19—down from the 642 reported on Thursday. 376 cases. Or 63 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status 222 are in fully vaccinated individuals. There were five additional deaths reported as well. With over 30,000 tests conducted, the positivity rate sits as 2.5 percent. The age of the new cases is skewing younger with 511 of the new cases under 60. And 344 of them under 40. 150 of the new cases are under 20.

207 people are hospitalized with COVID19. Three quarters of them, or 158 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 49 are fully vaccinated.

There were over 13,400 vaccinations administered Thursday for a total of 22,681,696 vaccine doses. 88.6% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 85.3% have two doses.