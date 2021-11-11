RCMP jackets part of a haul stolen by cyclist

Hamilton Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a thieving cyclist who stole a number of uniform jackets intended for the RCMP and Alberta Parks staff. The thief broke into a shop in the Barton and Nash Road area and made off with a large cardboard box containing approximately $6,000 worth of gear on the handlebars of a bicycle. The incident occurred last Saturday.

The suspect is being described as:

Male, white

Medium build

Dark hoodie with a white logo on the left side

Blue jeans

Black low cut runners with a white sole

Older bicycle with a rear bike rack

Investigators from the Hamilton police BEAR unit are appealing for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect and anyone who may have information to come forward and to report anyone wearing or in possession of these jackets.

Anyone who can identify the suspect in this entry, are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Andrea Torrie at 905-546-2991 or Detective Constable Derek Donn at 905-546-8934 or 905-981-6978.

To provide information anonymously please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com