Ontario Case count surges to 642

After what appeared to be an easing in new COVID cases, the province reported its highest single-day COVID count in a month with 642 new cases. 397 cases, or 62 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 245 are in fully vaccinated individuals. The daily case count spike comes as the Province’s Medical Officer Keiran Moore has declared a pause in plans to remove capacity restrictions on night clubs and other similar facilities.

251 people are hospitalized with COVID19. 187, or three-quarters, are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 64 are fully vaccinated.

There were just under 16,000 vaccinations administered yesterday for a total of 22,668,228 vaccine doses. Nearly 88.6% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and nearly 85.3% have two doses.

The latest figures from Hamilton Public Health show 14 cases and 27 in hospital. Halton is reporting 19 cases and seven hospitalizations. There were no deaths reported in either local health unit.