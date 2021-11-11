Flasher follows victims in his car

Hamilton police are investigating a series of indecent acts in the city. Police are appealing to anyone who may have recently witnessed a similar act to report it to police.

According to complainants, the male suspect has followed vehicles at various locations in Hamilton, and then proceeded to expose himself to the individual from inside his vehicle.

The unknown suspect is described as male, 20-30 years-of-age.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark sedan with an Ontario licence plate.

No victims have been physically harmed. All victims drove away without further incident.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying this suspect. Anyone with information related to these incidents are urged to contact Hamilton police at 905-546-4925.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.