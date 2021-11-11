Burlington Teen Missing

The Halton Regional Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager from Burlington.

Investigators are trying to locate 15 year-old William Hubbard.

He is described as white, 5’11” tall with a slender build. He has blue eyes and brown hair (see photo attached).



Hubbard was last seen wearing the clothes shown in the photo: white tie dye pants, black winter coat, black baseball cap and red running shoes.

Hubbard was last seen in Burlington on the evening of November 6, 2021. He is believed to be headed to the Hamilton area.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something?ontact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

A person can be reported missing at any time – there is no 24 hour waiting period. A person can be reported as missing to the Halton Regional Police Service by calling the non-emergency number 905-825-4777.