The Bay Observer
Now Reading
Remembrance Day Ceremonies
The Bay Observer
The Bay Observer

Remembrance Day Ceremonies

by
November 11, 2021
Governor-General Mary Simon, Commander-in-Chief of Canadian Armed Forces lays a wreath in Ottawa

Remembrance Day Ceremonies were held across Canada and around the Bay area today,

In Ottawa Prime Minister Trudeau and Madame Sophie Gregoire Trudeau laid a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier

Hamilton

  • RHLI Trumpeter CABLE14
  • Argyll Piper CABLE14
First Nations participant salutes at the cenotaph after laying a wreath. CABLE14
Construction Workers pause for ceremony in Gore Park CABLE14
Officers from HMCS Star in Hamilton pose for a photo in front of the Naval Monument in Burlington’s Spencer Smith Park on Remembrance Day.         Because of the pandemic, there was no service at the cenotaph in front of City Hall.   Burlingtonians could access an online version, emanating from the Royal Canadian Legion              Photo by DENIS GIBBONS

A woman lays flowers at the Naval Monument following today’s  ceremony in Burlington.                              Photo by DENIS GIBBONS

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top