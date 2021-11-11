Remembrance Day Ceremonies by John Best November 11, 2021 Governor-General Mary Simon, Commander-in-Chief of Canadian Armed Forces lays a wreath in Ottawa John Best 0 Shares 0 0 Remembrance Day Ceremonies were held across Canada and around the Bay area today, In Ottawa Prime Minister Trudeau and Madame Sophie Gregoire Trudeau laid a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier Hamilton RHLI Trumpeter CABLE14Argyll Piper CABLE14 First Nations participant salutes at the cenotaph after laying a wreath. CABLE14 Construction Workers pause for ceremony in Gore Park CABLE14 Officers from HMCS Star in Hamilton pose for a photo in front of the Naval Monument in Burlington’s Spencer Smith Park on Remembrance Day. Because of the pandemic, there was no service at the cenotaph in front of City Hall. Burlingtonians could access an online version, emanating from the Royal Canadian Legion Photo by DENIS GIBBONS A woman lays flowers at the Naval Monument following today’s ceremony in Burlington. Photo by DENIS GIBBONS What's Your Reaction? Don't Agree 0 Happy 0 In Love 0 Not Sure 0 0 Comments 0 0 0 Shares Share 0 Tweet Pin 0 Share