Ontario COVID count 454 with 9 deaths

The province is reporting 454 new cases of COVID19. 249 cases, or 55 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 205 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

243 people are hospitalized with COVID19. 182 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 61 are fully vaccinated.

15, 257 vaccinations have been administered for a total of 22,652,266 vaccine doses. 88.5% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 85.2% have two doses.

The latest figures from Hamilton Public Health show 14 cases and 27 in hospital. Halton is reporting 12 cases and seven hospitalizations. There were no deaths reported in either local health unit.