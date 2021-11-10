New public art adorns Burlington bridge

The City of Burlington has installed new public art on the Regal Road Bridge, designed by bau & ćos. Earlier this year, residents were invited to share their thoughts on three finalists chosen by an independent jury. Comments received along with the technical and detailed design proposals, informed the jury’s final selection.

The artwork has been installed and features 10 laser-cut steel panels along the concrete sidewall of the bridge.

The Regal Road Bridge crosses Tuck Creek and is located on Regal Road, between Oakwood Drive and Swinburne Road. The bridge was upgraded in 2019 as part of the City’s flood mitigation project.

bau & ćos Artist Statement:

“Through changing seasons and everyday activities, the bridge on the Tuck Creek is the background, yet gateway to the community.

From the bridge, we watch trucks and cars quickly swerving onto Regal Road. Evidently, the QEW spews into Walkers Line and then trickles onto the bridge. Lateral to the driving, we watch guardians and toddlers strolling; students running home for lunch and dogs walking with their owners, while small urban animals scurry away ahead of them.

The catalyst for our concept comes from people watching on the bridge. Our panels are silhouettes of children, adults and animals in motion with their day-to-day activities.

The artwork promotes three important aspects for the neigbourhood:

By using silhouettes, this informs drivers that children and families are actively using the neighbourhood. The colour green guides the driver with caution on the road.

Domestic and wildlife animals help thrive the ecosystem of Tuck Creek. Our panels stimulate explorative adventures with friends and families.

Since there are physical relations between the silhouettes and community, this is designed to be a fun, relatable and interactive piece for everyone.

The bridge is a bearer of all stories for this growing community in Burlington. By capturing snippets of life on Regal Road, we hope our artwork develops into timeless illustrations for years to come.”

To learn more about bau & ćos visit: www.bauandcos.com