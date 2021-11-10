Joe Brant reports nearly full vaccination but 13 staff were terminated

Joseph Brant Hospital says its mandatory Vaccination policy worked, but not without some casualties. 97.25 percent of the Hospital’s nearly 1800 employees are fully vaccinated. But it was necessary to put 38 employees on unpaid leave and 13 employees were terminated. In a release JBH stated, “We made it a requirement under our policy that all JBH employees, credentialed staff (such as physicians), contracted staff, learners and volunteers are to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 1, unless they have a medical or Human Rights code exemption.

We also took this step with careful and thoughtful consideration of the potential impacts. Vaccination rates among our staff and medical professionals who work in our hospital have risen steadily since we introduced these policies two months ago. This helps reduce transmission of COVID-19 and decreases the risk of disruption to hospital operations caused by outbreaks and other unexpected staff absences due to illness.

Although the Ontario government has indicated that at this time there will be no province-wide mandate requiring all healthcare workers to become fully vaccinated, our commitment to our mandatory vaccination policies has not changed. We believe it is the right decision for JBH, to protect the safety of our patients, their loved ones, our teams and our community.