Highway 413: “The people want it, we’re going to build it”–Ford

Premier Doug Ford has doubled down on his highways program with the announcement today of plans to build Highway 413, across Halton, Peel and York regions. The highway crosses the most congested corridor in North America.

“With Halton, Peel and York regions all set to grow at incredible speed, our government is saying yes to building the roads and highways that will keep these communities moving,” said Premier Doug Ford. He dismissed reporters’ questions about the opposition to the highway’s construction, saying the McGuinty-Wynne governments essentially shut down new highway construction while offering nothing to deal with traffic congestion.

“Highway 413 will save drivers up to 30 minutes each way on their commute, adding up to one hour per day and five hours per week in people’s schedules.” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation.

The corridor will extend from Highway 400 in the east to the Highway 401/407 express toll route (ETR) interchange area in the west and will include a four-to-six-lane 400 series highway, separate infrastructure dedicated for transit and passenger stations, and intelligent transportation and truck parking. Preliminary design of the preferred route has commenced for this essential project. During construction, Highway 413 is expected to support up to 3,500 jobs each year and generate up to $350 million in annual real gross domestic product (GDP).