Hamilton council debating Whitehead issue

Hamilton council is now in closed session discussing the Integrity Commissioners report into the conduct if Ward 14 Councillor Terry Whitehead.. The commissioner issued a report that found that Whitehead had persisted in a pattern of bullying and threatening staff when they presented report with which he disagreed. The report is recommending Whitehead pay a financial penalty of one month’s salary and be restricted in his interactions with city staff at council and committee meetings.

Before council retired for its closed session, Whitehead suggested his behavior was the result of mental illness, exacerbated by some family issues. He further said his conditions rendered him unable to wa;lk or talk.

The report indicated that Whitehead had been provided with the Integrity Commissioners’ findings in February of this year, but shortly afterwards had gone on medical leave which necessitated delaying the release of the findings until this week.

The commissioner said Whitehead attributed his behavior to his recent illness, but wrote, “During our investigation, we were made aware of a number of other instances, over several years, of Councillor Whitehead threatening the job of other management staff, at very senior levels, in attempting to extract a change in position in their professional advice or opinions.”