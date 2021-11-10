Burlington taxpayers get a chance to weigh in on 2022 Budget

Burlington is inviting public participation in a virtual budget town hall to seek the community’s input on their priorities for the city’s 2022 budget On Monday, Nov. 22, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

How to participate in the 2022 Budget Town Hall

Residents can share their ideas and feedback at the virtual budget town hall on Monday, Nov. 22, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Hosted by Mayor Marianne Meed Ward, the live event will provide residents with an opportunity to ask questions, listen in and learn more about the proposed 2022 budget.

To join the meeting, visit getinvolvedburlington.ca https://www.getinvolvedburlington.ca/ and click on the meeting link just before 7 p.m. on Nov. 22. Questions may be submitted in advance at getinvolvedburlington.ca or asked live during the event.

Residents can also provide input by using the budget simulation tool on getinvolvedburlington.ca. The interactive tool allows residents and taxpayers to show the City how they would balance the budget. Users can increase and decrease funding for different City service areas as they see fit while still maintaining a balanced budget.

• The proposed 2022 budget will be reviewed by City Council at a meeting of the Corporate Services, Strategy, Risk and Accountability Committee on Nov. 30 and Dec. 2 at 9:30 a.m.

• The proposed 2022 capital budget is $77.3 million, with a ten-year program of $829.5 million to support infrastructure renewal, growth-related projects, new/enhanced projects, and green projects which support the City’s climate goals.

• The proposed 2022 operating budget is $284.8 million and includes funding to support sustaining city services, enhancing services, and modifications to services to address COVID-19.

• When combined with the estimated regional and education tax levies, the overall projected tax increase for a Burlington homeowner in 2022 is 3.18% or $24.76 per $100,000 of assessment. For example, homeowners with a home assessed at $500,000 would pay an additional $123.80 per year or $2.38 per week. Included in the 3.18% projected overall tax impact is a 5.45% increase to the City’s portion of the tax bill.