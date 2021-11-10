Big gap between Hamilton and Burlington residential tax rates

When it comes to property tax costs there is a big difference between Hamilton and Burlington. A study released by the real estate website Zoocasa reports that Burlington sits in the most affordable 20 percent of Ontario cities when it comes to property tax rates, while Hamilton is in the upper third of tax rates. The cheapest place for residential property taxes is Toronto, because of the vast amount of commercial real estate that exists in the city. Commercial real estate pays on average 2.7 times the residential rate, Toronto’s good fortune is also enjoyed by surrounding cities, Vaughan, Markham and Richmond Hill. which also have high levels of commercial and industrial taxation.

In Hamilton, a house assessed at $500,000 will pay just over $6,000 in taxes while a similarly-assessed house in Burlington would pay $3,900. Note that the assessment value is lower than the actual market value.

On the last of cheapest residential property tax rates out of 35 cities, Burlington was 8th behind Toronto, Hamilton 22nd.