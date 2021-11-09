Province reports 441 new COVID cases, three deaths

The province is reporting 441 new cases of COVID19. 268 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 173 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

244 people are hospitalized with COVID19. 175, or 72 percent, are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 69 are fully vaccinated.

There were more than 19,000 vaccinations administered Monday for a total of 22,637,009 vaccine doses. 88.5% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 85.1% have two doses.

The latest figures from Hamilton Public Health show 13 cases and 32 in hospital. Halton reported 10 new cases and eight hospitalizations.